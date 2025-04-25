New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken quite the beating for many things over the last few years, but one thing she continues to get backlash on is congestion pricing. The controversial tolls aimed at people entering New York City began back in January after a six month delay.

One of the things that President Trump said he would do would be to remove that congestion pricing which was met with some skepticism as it is a state law and not governed by the federal government. That didn't stop transportation secretary Sean Duffy from pursuing legal action and making some threats to NYS over the tolls.

Duffy had said that New York would face "serious consequences" if the didn't remove congestion pricing, but as it turns out there might not be many consequences at all.

In what can only be described as a big victory for Kathy Hochul, the federal government's own legal team basically admitted they really can't do much, according to the NY Post.

In a leaked document that was quickly deleted they said:

It is unlikely that Judge [Lewis] Liman or further courts of review will accept the argument that the [congestion pricing plan] was not a statutorily authorized ‘value pricing’ pilot under the Value Pricing Pilot Program

If that doesn't take the wind out of their sails I really don't know what else will.

That document followed up by saying they have bene unable to identify a "compelling" legal argument that would allow them to continue down this particular path.

That's got to be a pretty big mic drop moment for the governor and the futire of congestion pricing.