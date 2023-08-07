New York Christmas Tree Shops Are Closing This Week, Here’s Your Last Chance

We now have the closing date for the Christmas Tree Shops Albany location. You have less than a week to visit one last time.

Back in May it was reported that Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) could be filing for bankruptcy and once that happens the retail giant could start closing store locations. Shortly after that initial news, it was confirmed that Christmas Tree Shops filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to the Christmas Tree Shops website, the Albany location, at 1425 Central Avenue, will close it's doors for the last time on Saturday August 12th at 9pm. The brand is advertising up to 90% off certain items, while supplies last. Once they doors close, they won't be open for business again.

According to the Connecticut Post, CTS is now scheduled to close all of its 82 locations around the United States, with 14 in New York State including Albany at Colonie Center, Syracuse and Poughkeepsie. The reason? Possible bankruptcy dissolution, which means "the admission by such party of its inability to pay its debts as they mature".

The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the store closings after citing a notice filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Comments on the CTS Facebook page suggest that some employees may have been notified.

Just a few minutes ago I got an email from the owners letting me and all employees know that as of this coming Thursday they are letting go most of the employees. All stores would be closed. - Cindy F.

