New York Casting Call for Pretty Little Liars; What Are They Looking For?

Just over a year ago, filming was underway at the Armory in Schenectady. The exterior of the building was decorated to resemble the entrance to a carnival fun house and the lights and cameras were there to capture the action. For this production the crew was filming scenes for the HBO Max reboot of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'.

This Spring and Summer Pretty Little Liars" will be filming in New York once again and they might need your help. Well, right now they might need help from your children. Here's the latest New York casting call.

According to a Facebook post by the Hudson Valley Film Commission, producers for Pretty Little Liars are looking for the next fresh face and it doesn't get younger or newer than 6-month-old babies.

Forget home movies! If you have 6-month-old white twins or triplets they could be the perfect fir to play a 6 month old white female baby in Pretty Little Liars. Here's what the production crew need from you.

If you are interested in submitting your babies for consideration, send an email to PLL@gwnyc.com and include the following: Child's Name

Child's Age & Date of Birth

Gardian's Name

Gardian's Phone Number

Child's Current length and weight

Current non-professional photo of your child

Include HVFC 6 Month Twins in the subject line.

The original Pretty Little Liars series ran for 7 seasons, from 2010-2016, starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario to name a few. The latest season, filmed in New York State, could feature your baby!

This isn't the first time Hollywood came to the area. HBO was in Troy a year ago filming the series 'The Gilded Age' and showcasing many of the city's period buildings. 'The White House Plumbers' starring Woody Harrelson spent time in Albany last summer collecting footage for the limited HBO series.

