An individual from New York has been accused of keeping possession of a black bear cub at their residence. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this individual held the bear in a dog's cage and fed the cub dog food.

This story does have somewhat of a happy ending. Watch the video below of the young bear being returned to the wild, which most people are happy about. There are some that are concerned that this little guy won't survive the wild winter of New York. This is what the DEC has to say.

Back in June, DEC received multiple reports of an individual unlawfully keeping possession of a black bear cub in their residence. DEC Environmental Conservation Officers followed up on a lead in the investigation which landed them at a garage in Fulton County where this cub was being kept in a dog crate and fed dog food.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the individual confessed, explaining that he found the cub nearby and lured her into the crate. DEC officers seized the cub, brought her to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County where she received care and rehabilitation.

This past week the young bear was released her back into the Adirondack wilderness where she belongs. DEC officials inform us that, while in rehab, the cub gained sufficient body weight to survive the winter and she was in good health overall, making her eligible for release.

Keeping cubs in rehab longer than necessary can result in them being habituated to people, so it is important to release cubs as soon as they can survive on their own. If you are aware of any similar situations, please contact 1-844-332-3267.

