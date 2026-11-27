The results are in! We now know what the favorite beverage of travelers in the United States and not to the surprise of anyone it is Coca Cola. Those travelers are the ones going to airports and I think Coca Cola is a solid choice for flyers everywhere. It also mixes well with other things, if you know what I mean. The folks at Holafly did a survey to get this data, and while I am totally in line with what America chose overall I am not in agreement with the good people of New York.

Read More: USA TODAY Gives Albany International Airport Some Serious Love

Pepsi is New York's favorite airport beverage

Despite Coca Cola being ranked at number one and Dr. Pepper being ranked at number two, Pepsi some how came out the winner in New York and I am personally disgusted by this. No hate for all you Pepsi drinkers out there, but how do you choose that over Coke? Or Diet Coke? I do not get it. Even on this list of the most popular sodas in the United States over all, Pepsi was number six.

Surpassingly, Diet Coke only ranked at number five with Sprite coming in ahead of it. I am a Diet Coke person, and when I have flown I feel like that's what I see most people drinking. That or ginger ale, and even that only came in tenth over all.

To each their own, I suppose. I am clearly out of touch with what people want to drink when they are traveling, either that or I just need to broaden my horizon.

I will tell you that if I have a longer layover, an ice cold beer at the bar before you get on the plane will hit the spot every single time. Unless you don't like beer, then grab a margarita.