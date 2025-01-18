New Workplace Trend In New York Will Help You Avoid a Full Day In Office

Since the pandemic it has been a struggle to get people back into the office full time and this new trend is making it more difficult to lock employees in an office all day.

Let's face it, going to the work each and every day can really be soul crushing. Sometimes your only hope are those little moments when you get to interact around the coffee bar with co-workers or maybe a stop and chat at the water cooler. It's a break in the action and an escape from your cubicle (if you work in one).

The return to all day in the office since the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on not just employees but also employers. Many are finding employees do not want to be in the office all day when they can easily do their work from home. Some of these employees have found a loophole and employers won't be happy about it.

Coffee Badging

This practice called coffee badging is a way to show up and be seen around the office while also not working a full day. Yahoo Finance describes it like this,

It occurs when employees visit the office just long enough to prove their presence. After saying hello to some coworkers, getting a coffee and swiping their badge, they return home to finish work.

Basically people are showing up so people see them around the office but then vanish later int eh day to finish all their work from home. It's a way to get the best of both worlds. You are in the office for the important stuff in the morning, but then you head home after that.

This is all in an effort to continue the hybrid work that many enjoyed for the years of the pandemic, while satisfying the requirement to be in office and also interact. What do employers think of this practice?

Many employers also interpret coffee badging as disengagement, where employees do the absolute minimum to satisfy attendance requirements.

I don't think anyone ever want to be described as doing the minimum. So if you are coffee badging, be aware that it could have some serious negative effects on your career.

