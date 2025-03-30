There's a reason why women love a man with a beard and this new study proves it.

Do you have a beard? If so it turns out that you may be more than just ruggedly handsome. You might also be the ideal romantic partner for someone, and it's not just all about looks. This is about science!

Beards have always been a selling point for as far as I can remember. Just look at the guys in ZZ Top. They must have had it all figured out when they were coming up with 'Sharp Dressed Man' back in the day.

According to the study it says that a man with a beard shows you that he is in the relationship for the long run. They also say that men with beards aren't looking for new romantic partners, but a clean shaven man is "seeking a mate." The study also says that men with beards are more invested in the people around them instead of trying to quickly move on to the next love interest.

Men having more facial hair reported less mate-seeking motivation, but more mate-retention and kin care motivation

This study looked at the behaviors of over 400 men between the ages of 18 and 40.

Beard Maintenance

It keeps going on about beards and how great they are. They said that while clean shaven men may be looking to present them selves in a neat and tidy way, a man with well maintained facial hair is actually better at grooming.

Basically, the guys with really awesome looking beards around Albany and the Capital Region are likely spending more time on keeping it clean and healthy. So next time you see a man with a beard don't think he's dirty. He's probably cleaner than Superman's clean shaven face.