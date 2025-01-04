New Epidemic In China Targets Elderly and Children, Should New York Be Concerned?

5 years after the global COVD-19 pandemic a new deadly virus is moving through China and fast.

I think it is safe to say that no one wants to go back to 2020. That was one of the most bizarre times for the entire world as COVID burned through each and every country. Now, it looks like another viral epidemic is making itself known and in China, wear the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Right now a virus knows as HMPV is burning through China at a very fast rate. So what exactly is this HMPV?

According to the Cleveland Clinic:

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to a cold. You might cough or wheeze, have a runny nose or a sore throat. Most cases are mild, but young children, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness.

It is important to note that HMPV is common. Unlike COVID they know what it is and they know the symptoms, which are similar to a cold. China says that no one should be concerned because this is a "winter outbreak" and is spreading due to the colder temperatures. This is very similar to outbreaks of the flu here in the United States.

One of the biggest factors in the spread of COVID were travelers coming into the United States from other parts of the world. In 2023 more than 144 million people traveled through the three major airports in New York and New Jersey according to the New York Port Authority.

The Times of India points out that the spread of respiratory illness is a normal seasonal thing. Also HMPV has been around for over 20 years. They say this current surge is due to people getting back to regular social life post-covid.

What steps can you take to protect yourself from HMPV and other illnesses that are spreading? Practice good hygiene by washing your hands, wear masks to protect yourself if you're at high risk, and stay home if you're feeling sick to avoid spreading germs.