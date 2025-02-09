New AI Influencer Scam Targeting a Stealing From New Yorkers

In today's world influencers are a big way for a company to put their product in front of consumers. You trust that influencer and what they're saying. What happens whe that influencer turns out to be a complete fake?

The beginning of 2025 was a wild ride to say the least for social media users. The TikTok ban came and went (and is still kind of up in the air) and Facebook, or Meta, decided to do away with fact checkers and just let people post whatever they want. X, formerly Twitter, is owned by someone who is now employed by the US government and it is basically just the wild west out there.

Who can you trust on social media?

The answer is no one. This newest scam just goes to show you that a viral video can be used to take people's hard earned money. By using some clever tactics on social media, they can push people to buy a product through false advertising. What's even wilder about this is that whoever is running these scams is using artificial intelligence to do so.

Watch this video

This TikTok user called out accounts for rampant use of AI us. While it is noticeable to some, it isn't to others. That is how they are able to lie to you and get your money.

I had come across accounts using this AI produced woman's face before and thought "that's weird? How is she all of these things." Because she isn't. AI took her face from a real person and is creating videos to sell you "wellness" products in places like the TikTok shop and Amazon.

The problem with all of this is that no one is monitoring the use of artificial intelligence. We need social media to do better because who is out there running all of these accounts just to sell snake oil on TikTok?

It is absolutely wild that there are so many accounts using this type of strategy. AI is scary and we should really proceed with caution.