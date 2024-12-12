NBA Legend Charles Barkley Treats Fans to Round of Drinks at Upstate New York Bar

Have you ever been in a bar when someone exclaims "Drinks are on the house!"? No, me either. I have only seen this play out in the movies and on television shows. Now imagine this actually happens and the person buying the drinks is a Hall of Fame basketball player.

That is exactly what happened this past weekend as Sir Charles Barkley showed up at an Upstate New York bar and offered to buy the house drinks! Here's what happened.

Get our free mobile app

According to posts on the X social media platform, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley attended the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils Men's Hockey game at Steele Hall Ice Arena on Friday December 6th.

Following the Blue Devils 2-0 victory over Plattsburg State, Charles Barkley took pictures with fans at the ice arena before heading to a local bar to buy drinks for everyone.

Following the game Charles Barkley, never known for being shy, appeared at a local New York bar and took to the venue microphone to address the crowd.

I went to the Fredonia State game tonight. They won 2 to zip. I've never been to Fredonia State before. You guys have been amazing to me. So we'll play some music that I'm listening to right now and for the next 5 songs all drinks are free at the bar. - Charles Barkley

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths A look at those we've lost in 2024. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp