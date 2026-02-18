The United States of America is filled with beautiful beaches, stunning mountains, lush forests, and cascading waterfalls, Each of these natural wonders can be found within the borders of the great state of New York.

Fodor's Travel recently identified the top places to go in the USA in 2026. They only named 6 destinations across America where not visiting would be a regret. One of these must visit locations is right here in the Empire State. Let's take a look.

Fodor's Travel has been publishing travel guidebooks and digital, expert-driven travel information since 1949. This is a great resource for locally-researched recommendations for hotels, restaurants, and sights in over 7,500 destinations worldwide. Including the top 6 must go destinations in America in 2026.

Before we get to the 'must go' destination in New York it should be noted that we are in the same company as Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, Key West, Florida, and Indo, California, to name a few.

Keene Valley, New York is a Top Place to Go In America in 2026. Nestled between Jay Mountain Wilderness, Giant Mountain Wilderness, with Whiteface and Mount Marcy in your sights, you know outdoor adventure in plenty.

Lake Placid and Saranac Lake are close by and Keene Valley is home to some beautiful hotels such as Lake Placid Inn, and RoosterComb Inn. While in the area you must visit The Birch Store, selling goods since 1890. The Noon Mark Diner is an Adirondack landmark and a great place for homemade pies.

