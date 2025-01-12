Multiple Injured and Dozens Left Homeless After Devastating New York Fire

A fire ripped through an apartment complex leaving many homeless and out in the cold.

Multiple families are finding themselves without a place to go after a fire burned for 12 hours at a New York apartment complex. Eight people are reported injured in the fire, in what officials say is a miracle no one lost their life.

The fire happened in the Bronx neighborhood of Allerton on Friday and was fueled by heavy wind. It started around 1:45am and wasn't successfully under control until 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to ABC 7.

FDNY Chief John Esposito said,

Heavy fire destroyed all the apartments on the top floor, burned through the roof. Initially we had fire companies inside, conducting searches, removing people and attempting to fight the fire. The fire had too much headway, it's extremely dangerous to our firefighters.

Most of the injuries sustained during the five alarm fire were due to smoke inhalation. In total, eight people were hurt including some members of the FDNY. There are fortunately no major injuries to report.

The Red Cross is in place and helping people who were displaced by this devastating fire a place to go, as well as providing medical supplies, food and water for those that need it.

As of right now they still do not know the cause of the fire, but people were made aware of it when a resident smelled smoke and the fire department told them they needed to evacuate.