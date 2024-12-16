Multiple Conspiracy Theories Circulate About Drones in New York and New Jersey

As officials look for answers on the drone sightings in the Northeast many conspiracy theories are being discussed about what they are and what they are doing.

Last week drones were being spotted at an alarming rate in both New Jersey and New York. Other Northeast states also had reported seeing drones flying over their cities. Obviously with the number of reports of these unknown drones both federal and local officials have grown concerned, but are also trying to ease the public.

Is there anything to be worried about? I personally don't think so. I think someone may have been flying a drone in a space they shouldn't have been and got a bit of attention. Now you have others copying that style. While it is legal to fly drones, there are rules you need to follow.

Authorities have even said they do not believe there is a threat to the public when it comes to the drone sightings, but that has not stopped the internet. Many have now tossed out conspiracy theories about what the drones are doing in our skies. Some of it silly, but some of it slightly terrifying.

Project Blue Beam

For those of you who don't know about Project Blue beam it is an insane theory that suggests that the government is using projections to make us think we're seeing UFOs/UAPs in the skies so that ultimately they can also use a hologram of Jesus to control all of us. it's insane. It's not true. It's just nonsense.

It alleges a covert operation by global elites to establish a totalitarian world government by orchestrating fake celestial or supernatural events using futuristic NASA technology.

That's a quote from Newsweek, who reported that a number of well known conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones are now saying the drones are part of Project Blue Beam. I can assure as a sane person, they are not.

Emitting Radiation

There is another theory out that that the drones are actually projecting radiation onto us from above. Why? I honestly have no idea but it hasn't stopped folks from posting about it as if it is fact. This is the big issue with social media. Anyone can present anything.

Radiation Detectors

On the opposite side of "they're cooking us" is that some believe that the drones are being used to find nuclear equipment that was seemingly lost in transit. One theory on X thinks that it is a nuclear warhead from Ukraine that has gone missing and they're using the drones at low levels to detect the radiation.

I don't think we will get a solid answer on any of this any time soon. For now, jsut try to sit back and enjoy the holidays.