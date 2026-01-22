Imagine for a moment that you wake up and are getting ready for the day. You've got all your things to head out to either work or school or just an activity but there's just one problem. Your car is missing. Believe it our not it seems to happen a lot more often than you would think.

It appears that thieves are not just targeting an individual when it comes to stealing their cars in New York, but specific models and brands. In New York these thieves seem to target one particular brand.

Honda is a "hot" brand

Why Honda? I have to think that it has to do with the resale value of the vehicles in question. The three models that are targeting the most in New York State are:

Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

I have driven all three of these vehicles in my life and currently own and love my Honda CR-V. The United States currently ranks third in the world for car thefts, according to The Burrow.

Across the 26 countries analyzed, car theft patterns often extend beyond individual models, suggesting broader brand-level targeting.



While we haven't seen a lot of actual car theft in the Capital Region recently we have seen multiple reports or car break-ins. Back in October residents reported seeing people on their ring cameras breaking into their vehicles.

The good news for New York State is that the Governor has taken action against car theft. According to Google since this plan was put into action New York has seen a 5% decrease in stolen vehicles. Hopefully that downward trend will continue.