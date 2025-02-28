Many are calling for a 24 hour economic blackout against big corporations. Will you be participating?

Boycotts and protests are a thing that have been used throughout history to prove a point. Our country began to take shape after one of the most famous protests, the Boston tea party. But do these work?

On February 28, 2025 people are asking that everyone, including in New York State, refrain from buying things from major corporations. That would be no gas purchases, no name brand retail, fast food, or other big company items. This is being called the 24 Hour Economic Blackout.

According to the Associated Press this economic blackout is being done to impact the influence that billionaires have over both the economy and our way of life.

...an act of “economic resistance” to protest what the group’s founder sees as the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

The Impact

One of the big questions that everyone has right now is how big of an impact could the blackout have? Obviously you can't stop everyone from purchasing things that they need. They say that is not the objective. They know that many people will go out on Friday and spend on retail, but the people who choose not to will be making a clear statement.

The planned blackout is scheduled to run from 12 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday. The activist group advised customers to abstain from making any purchases, whether in store or online, but particularly not from big retailers or chains.

If you choose to spend today, they're asking that you choose to support the small businesses. The mom and pop shops in your towns and cities that you want to be around for a long time. In other words, avoid those easy Amazon purchases and instead go interact with an actual human. It may do you some good.