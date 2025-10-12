Metro Mattress, the mattress and bedding franchise based out of Central New York, is going out of business. All stores are closing.

Metro Mattress, established in 1978, has been selling mattresses regionally in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Now, with the court's permission, Metro Mattress will be shutting down all of it's remaining stores, including 7 New York stores.

In September of 2024, Furniture Today reported that Metro Mattress had filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of New York. At that time Metro Mattress had 69 stores in five states but would focus it's resources to the New York locations only.

On Friday October 3, 2025 Metro Mattress filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of New York stating, according to Yahoo! Finance, that the brand can no longer sustain operations after failing to secure a buyer and running out of funds to cover advertising and expenses.

Metro Mattress has already begun the process of closing down the remaining locations with a 'Going Out of Business' and 'Everything Must Go' sale. Their official website is advertising as much as 70% off on brands such as Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic and Sealy.

Here are the New York stores that will be closing:

Metro Mattress - 41 Wolf Road, Albany, NY

Metro Mattress - 3545 John Glenn Boulevard, Syracuse, NY

Metro Mattress - 3245 Erie Boulevard, Syracuse, NY

Metro Mattress - 1894 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit, NY

Metro Mattress - 2649 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY

Metro Mattress - 1270 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda, NY

Metro Mattress - 316 Route 9W, Glenmont, NY

