Meet Actor William Shatner And Visit the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour In Upstate New York

The original Star Trek television series ran for a quick 3 seasons from 1966-1969 but continues to hold a place in the hearts of millions of fans 58 years after it's premiere. Capturing the imagination Trekkies with phasers, communication devices and being beamed up. If only you could visit the USS Enterprise today.

The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York gives fans the opportunity to visit the bridge, sick bay and maybe even sit in the Captain's chair with an exact replication of the original TV series set. You might even get to meet Captain Kirk himself. Take a look at the pictures below and see just how accurate this exhibit is.

This summer actor William Shatner will visit the Start Trek Original Series Set in Ticonderoga, NY. On July 12th, 13th and 14th you will have the opportunity to meet the man that made Captain James T. Kirk famous. Tickets range from $35 to $1,500. Check availability HERE.

This summer you will also have the opportunity to meet the M-113 creature also known as the Salt Vampire. Actress Sandy Gimpel will appear at the Star Trek Original Set Tour in Ticonderoga, NY the same weekend as Mr. Shatner. Tickets available HERE.

Star Trek Original Set Tour, Ticonderoga New York

Grew up watching the show as a kid (and still watch the episodes to this day). Was great to see parts from the show up close and in person! Must see if you are a Trekkie or even a casual Star Trek fan. - Pete Abramczyk

New York's Star Trek Original Set Tour 2024 Trekkies, this is your chance to see a museum quality recreation of the 1960s Star Trek original series sets in a studio setting. Explore the USS Enterprise, peek inside the sick bay and sit in the Captains chair. All of this on display at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York.

