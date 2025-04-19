Massive Changes Coming To All 12 Sam’s Club Locations In New York

Big changes are coming to 600 Sam's Club locations across the Nation, including all 12 New York membership-only warehouse stores. Plans include doubling membership and more than double sales and profits. But that isn't the biggest change you will see at Sam's Club.

Not only is Sam's Club committed to expanding 30 locations and opening 15 new locations each year, existing Sam's Club locations will be remodeled. One of the biggest physical changes you could see is NO MORE CHECKOUT COUNTERS.

On April 11th Sam's Club unveiled an ambitious growth strategy that, in part, will see the eventual removal of long lines at checkout lanes because the checkout counters will not be there! Customers will simply 'Scan and Go'.

Scan and Go technology allows customers to use the Sam's Club app on their smart phone to scan items they wish to purchase. Each scanned item is added to your cart. This technology was implemented in most Sam's Club locations nearly a decade ago but now it's poised to take the place of checkout counters.

This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today. We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer - Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas

The future of Sam's Club is already on display at their newest location in Grapevine, Texas. Shoppers will not be waiting in line to pay. Oh, and there are no receipt checkers either.

In 2024, Sam's Club introduced AI scanners positioned at the exit of some stores. The intent is to add these new scanners to all locations, in place of receipt checkers. Most of these improvements will take place over the next 10 years.

