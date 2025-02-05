Mark Your Calendars: This Is When Daylight Saving Time Arrives in New York

As I sit here is the darkness of an early January morning I couldn't help but to think about Daylight Saving Time. Is it too soon to wonder when we can enjoy longer periods of sunlight in New York? I was almost afraid to look because it's arrival might be too far away. Not true! There is hope.

Daylight Saving Time is when we get to move the clocks forward one hour. So, with sunset currently expected at 4:56pm, if the time change were today, sunset would be at 5:56pm. That sounds a whole lot better to me and it's less than 2 months away.

According to the the Old Farmers Almanac, the Germans were the first to embrace the changing of the clocks in 1915. The British followed in 1916, the United States and Canada in 1918.

I had always heard that Daylight Saving Time was enacted to help farmers. Turns out farmers were strongly against "springing forward and falling back" from the start. Enough of a history lesson. Let's see when we move the clocks forward in 2025.

Daylight Saving Time in New York will begin on Sunday March 9, 2025 at 2am and will end on Sunday November 2, 2025 at 2am.

Sunrise on January 22nd is 7:18am

Sunset on January 22nd is 4:56pm

Sunrise on Sunday March 9th will be 6:28am

Sunset on Sunday March 9th will be 5:49pm

By Sunday March 9th we gain 1hr and 43 minutes of daylight compared to today

