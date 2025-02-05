Mark Your Calendars: This Is When Daylight Saving Time Arrives in New York

Mark Your Calendars: This Is When Daylight Saving Time Arrives in New York

Photo by kazuend on Unsplash

As I sit here is the darkness of an early January morning I couldn't help but to think about Daylight Saving Time. Is it too soon to wonder when we can enjoy longer periods of sunlight in New York? I was almost afraid to look because it's arrival might be too far away. Not true! There is hope.

Daylight Saving Time is when we get to move the clocks forward one hour. So, with sunset currently expected at 4:56pm, if the time change were today, sunset would be at 5:56pm. That sounds a whole lot better to me and it's less than 2 months away.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the the Old Farmers Almanac, the Germans were the first to embrace the changing of the clocks in 1915. The British followed in 1916, the United States and Canada in 1918.

I had always heard that Daylight Saving Time was enacted to help farmers. Turns out farmers were strongly against "springing forward and falling back" from the start. Enough of a history lesson. Let's see when we move the clocks forward in 2025.

Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash
loading...

Daylight Saving Time in New York will begin on Sunday March 9, 2025 at 2am and will end on Sunday November 2, 2025 at 2am.

  • Sunrise on January 22nd is 7:18am
  • Sunset on January 22nd is 4:56pm
  • Sunrise on Sunday March 9th will be 6:28am
  • Sunset on Sunday March 9th will be 5:49pm
  • By Sunday March 9th we gain 1hr and 43 minutes of daylight compared to today

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State

Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

A new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.
Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News, Weather

More From 96.9 WOUR