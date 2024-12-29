Man From New York City Steals $50,000 From Victim in Capital Region

After a months long investigation police arrested a man who stole money directly out of an Albany County resident's bank account.

It is everyone's worst nightmare to log into their financial institution and see charges that are not ones that you made. Thankfully there are measures you can go through to be sure you're not on the hook, but what if the money has been withdrawn from your bank account?

That is exactly what happened to one person in Albany county who found $50,000 missing from their account after a series of unauthorized withdrawals.

According to the Daily Voice, a 56-year-old man from New York City had made these withdrawals from the victim's bank account back in 2023. Police began their investigation into this in September and finally made an arrest on December 19, 2024.

The man arrested in Steven M. Price, who now has multiple charges against him in this scheme. Price is charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft.

Read More: Will Macy's Be Closing Flagship NYC Location?

Price was arrested by the NYPD after assistance from the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center. He was then brought to Latham for processing and is being held in Albany County Correctional without bail.

Identity theft is no joke. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 23.9 million people in the United States fell victim to identity theft in 2021.

How can you protect yourself?

NerdWallet suggests using authenticator apps to better protect your personal information as well as strong passwords. They also suggest changing them often. Also be sure to avoid phishing schemes like texts or emails with suspicious links for you to click. That is a sure way to allow thieves into your accounts.