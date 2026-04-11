Two suspects allegedly used a stolen vehicle to get to a local Lowe's home improvement, so they could steal from the store.

I Imagine the conversation that took place while planning this crime went something like this. "Hey lets steal stuff from Lowe's. 'We don't have a car dummy. How are we going to get there?' 'We will steal a car silly.' 'Count me in." This is just a dramatization. I have no idea what they were thinking.

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On Tuesday April 7th, around 4pm, New York State Troopers received a tip that a stolen vehicle had entered the Lowe’s parking lot at 131 Simon Drive in Syracuse. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Auburn, NY.

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As Troopers approached the suspects, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and hit the gas. The stolen vehicle hit an unmarked patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene.

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Troopers pursued the stolen vehicle around the side of Lowe’s, where the suspect drove onto a grassy area, down a hill, and into a marshy area. That is when the stolen vehicle became disabled, and both suspects fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, one suspect was taken into custody without further incident. With the assistance of the Syracuse Police Department, the second suspect, was located hiding in nearby brush and taken into custody without further incident.

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Troopers arrested 28-year-old Jescy J. Townsend of Syracuse, and 24-year-old Marcese Evans of Bronx, NY after it was determined that both suspects had entered Lowe’s, stole merchandise, and returned to the stolen vehicle prior to the pursuit.

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