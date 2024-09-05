Lead Singer of Killer Queen Says To Expect ‘Fireworks’ at SPAC Show

Killer Queen is set to play SPAC on September 15the and lead singer Patrick Myers says the audience is set to be blown away.

When it comes to Queen there is a certain kind of magic (see what I did there?) in seeing them perform. While we can no longer see the great Freddie Mercury take the stage we have seen some take up the mantle. Patrick Myers has been paying tribute to Queen since 1993 and is set to bring his explosive performance to SPAC.

I had the chance to talk with Patrick and he says that it is a privilege to be able to perform these songs made famous by Queen all those years ago. He's been doing it since he was in school just to entertain his classmates and now he tours all over the world bringing the iconic songs to life. They've played iconic venues like the Red Rocks and have seen crowds of 24,000 people.

This will be their first time at SPAC and Patrick and the rest of the band are very excited. I tried to paint the picture for him the best I could about playing this great Upstate New York venue. He says for the fans to get ready for the fireworks.

If you watch them perform you will feel that same energy that you feel when you watch Queen. It's quite amazing.

Having been all around the world I asked him if there were any venues on his bucket list that he hasn't had to opportunity to play and no shock he wants to take that famous stage at Wembley. Being from England that is his biggest goal. I think they are well on their way there and I hope that one day Webley would come calling and bring their sound to the masses.

Listen to my full interview with Patrick Myers below.