A Lake Luzerne man borrowed a friend's car but refused to return it. Now, one man is out a vehicle while the other man has been charged with "Unauthorized Use of A Motor Vehicle".

If a friend or acquaintance of yours asked if he could borrow your vehicle would you let him? I know this sounds harsh but I would have to say no. I would feel badly about refusing the request but there are so many things that could happen to put your self in a bad spot it wouldn't be worth it. Like not getting the car back, for example.

On July 22, 2025, at approximately 5:44pm, New York State Troopers responded to Dock Lane in the town of Long Lake regarding a stolen vehicle complaint. An investigation revealed that the victim had allowed 24-year-old John M. Barber of Lake Luzerne to borrow his vehicle but expected it to be returned.

The problem was that Barber was driving the victim's gray 2017 Hyundai and was refusing to return it. State Police actively searched for Barber, who was eventually arrested and processed at the State Police Schroon Lake.

The car was later found abandoned in New York City, and the victim was informed of its location. New York State Police arrested John M. Barber, age 24, of Lake Luzerne, NY, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was released on an appearance ticket, returnable to the Town of Schroon Lake for a later date in October.

