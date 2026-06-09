Game three of the NBA Finals is in the books and the San Antonio Spurs take it from the New York Knicks 115-111 at Madison Square Garden. This was the first time that the NBA Finals returned to MSG in almost 30 years and you can bet that the entire city and fan base was hyped up for it. The wind was quickly taken out of their sails when San Antonio opened up the game with a huge run. While it did eventually even out, the Spurs came away with a huge road win, in a game I felt was a must win for the Knicks.

Immediately following the loss videos began to circulate on social media of chaos in the streets around MSG. Police in riot gear could be seen breaking up fights between Knicks fans fighting themselves as well as going after Spurs fans.

Knicks fans battle police in Bryant Park Brawl

I have been a very fortunate fan that I have gotten to see all of my favorite teams win a championship in my lifetime. I've gotten to see the Celtics win, the Yankees win, and the Eagles win. A fanbase like the Knicks have is hungry for a win, and the energy is volatile. I am not surprised that things got out of hand. I feel like things would have gotten out of hand even if the Knicks had won game three.

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We've all seen fans act stupid after a win or a loss. This is clearly a case of stupidity, and probably a little too much to drink while watching the game. There were watch parties in Albany, and things seemed to go off pretty uneventful from what I saw.

Fans need to understand that when they do things like this is carries weight. No team wants to be associated with a fan base that is going to attack other fans, their own fans, or law enforcement. I know things can escalate quickly when it comes to sports, but in new York especially we need people to get it together. Stop this immature stuff and just cheer on your team. It's a bad look for everyone.