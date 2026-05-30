We can confirm that famous people like pizza too! Keegan-Michael Key, best known has one-half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, was recently spotted at a Central New York pizza joint. Take a look at the pictures below.

Yes, we know famous people are just regular folks going about their day. They put their pants on one leg at a time, and occasionally they like a slice of pizza, but if you ran into someone famous at a restaurant wouldn't you tell all of your friends? Of course you would.

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According to Variety, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Brady and other celebrities will be guests on a limited-run talk show on Tubi. “The Other Football,” will be hosted by former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and will center around soccer to coincide with the 2026 World Cup.

Read more; Jon Bon Jovi Spotted In Kingston, NY on Memorial Day Weekend

That explains what Key has coming up, but what was he doing in Syracuse? One thing we can confirm is that he stopped by Varsity Pizza and was gracious enough to take photos with some of the employees.

Syracuse University Today reports that Elle Key, wife to Keegan-Michael Key, addressed the College of Visual and Performing Arts graduates at the college's convocation ceremony on Saturday, May 9th.

While seeing Keegan-Michael Key around Syracuse University, one can't help but to think about one of the most beloved Key & Peele skits featuring Keegan as substitute teacher Mr. Garvey and the difficulty he had pronouncing the students names.

75 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 75 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York's Star Trek Original Set Tour Trekkies, this is your chance to see a museum quality recreation of the 1960s Star Trek original series sets in a studio setting. Explore the USS Enterprise, peek inside the sick bay and sit in the Captains chair. All of this on display at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York. Gallery Credit: Karolyi