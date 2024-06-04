If you are afraid of spiders the Joro Spider will surely have you screaming with fear.

2024 seems to be the year of the invasive insect species. We keep getting warnings about ones that have made their way to Upstate New York and it's starting to feel like it's never going to end.

Well, I have bad news - it's not over yet.

The giant Joro Spider is making it's way to the East Coast and these things look absolutely terrifying.

Read More: Invasive Insect Species Set To Invade New York - If You See It, Kill It

Known for their vibrant yellow color, the Joro spider is straight out of your nightmares, especially if you happen to have a fear of these eight legged creatures. The females have legs that span 4 inches long.

Also, yes, they are venomous. I am happy to report that according to CBS news they do not pose a threat to humans.

That venom is reserved for the critters that get caught up in their webs, including butterflies, wasps and cockroaches.

Now for the bad news about these things

They can fly. Yes, fly. They use silk threads that they release onto the air that allows them to fly using a technique called "ballooning." No thank to that.

Other bad news is that they can pose a significant threat to the native spiders in our area. These things are big bad predators.

On the good side (if there is a good side to these giant flying monsters) there have been no reports of them causing harm to people or pets. I guess that is good to know.

So when should we expect these things to start their alien invasion?

The Asian spiders could be here any day now. They've been warning us about this particular species for years and say that when they do finally show up they're here to stay.