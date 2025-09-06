It feels like each year stores are rolling out holiday items earlier and earlier. I have to say, this might be the earliest that I have ever seen Christmas decorations put out here in the Capital Region.

Many stores are just starting to put out fall and Halloween items now that kids have gone back to school across the area, so seeing this was a little bit on the shocking side since it's sunny and 80 degrees outside. Not really the type of weather I start to feel "jolly" in, if that makes sense.

Where was this?

This is the inside of JCPenney inside of Crossgates Mall right now. It seems like a bit much for September 5th if you ask me.

Christmas is still almost four months away and we have two other major holidays to get through before we even begin to start up on this one. Halloween is still nearly two months out and Thanksgiving is three. There's no reason to have this out now.

I also fully understand that there's nothing wrong with wanting to celebrate a little bit early. I was looking at Halloween things in August, but I feel as though that is different. After the Fourth of July Halloween is the next major holiday. No, Labor Day doesn't count. So to me it makes sense to get festive a little early. Even if that's in August, that's not that far in advance of the October Holiday.

At the end of the day, if looking at Christmas decorations brings you joy, go for it. I think maybe you can just hold off on the full blown decoration until at list mid November, though.