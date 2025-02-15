Is This The Most Romantic Place In All Of New York State? It Ranks Among The Top 10 In America

When someone says "Virginia is for lovers", New York says, "Hold my beer". People all over the world have fallen in love with the Empire State. Whether it's meeting a distant romance at the top of the Empire State Building to summer love in the Hamptons or a honeymoon at Niagara Falls.

But of all the places in the great State of New York, one location tucked away in the Catskill Mountains, just might be the most romantic spot of them all. One publications ranks this destination among the most romantic places in America.

Recently, Time Out ranked the Best Romantic Getaways In the United States for Couples and 1 New York location made the Top 10. Another spot, just over the Massachusetts border also made the list.

Coming in at #5 is The Berkshires of Massachusetts. If you like a Norman Rockwell, New England charm you will love it here. Top town suggestions are Stockbridge, MA, Great Barrington, MA and Lenox, MA. Each with something for everyone from accommodations, restaurants and great local shops.

The most romantic spot in New York State just might be the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz. Time Out has it ranked as the #7 Most Romantic Getaways In America for Couples and it's the ONLY New York location on the list!

This Victorian castle nestled on 40,000 acres of protected forest overlooking a glacial lake will have your heart thumping out of it's chest. Enjoy the spa, horse stables and indoor heated pool for starters.

