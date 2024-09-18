The Top Things Most New Yorkers Wish Were Illegal

There are plenty of things we see on a daily basis that we wish we didn't have to see. Unfortunately most of those things are probably legal, but do they have to stay that way?

While you hear most people complain about the things that they can't do I think there are far more people frustrated by the things other do that are well within the law. It really got me thinking - "what if we could just rewrite the world as we see fit?"

That would truly be the dream. What would you change that is totally legal now and make it against the law?

A few things come to mind for me:

Not everyone should be able to be a parent. Harsh? Yes, but I think there needs to be a test to see if you're actually fit to raise a child.

The age to drink vs the age you need to be to serve our country. If you have to wait until you're 21 to have a beer you probably should have to wait that long to draft someone into the military. Either that or lower the drinking age.

How long a child can be on their parents insurance. This should be the parents call. Jobs are not easy to come by and insurance is something we all need. That or maybe make medical expenses a little more feasible.

So that's just for me. What about you, the Capital Region residents?

I was surprised to see the amount of people who thought that alcohol should be illegal. I do understand where they were coming from on this.

A few other suggestions:

LED headlights

Well done steak

Speed limits

Lack of term limits for elected officials

Racism/hate groups

I commend everyone for these. I think the one that might be easiest to tackle would be racism and hate. That starts with us and learning to love and respect one another.