Is There A Yogurt Shortage Happening In New York?

Have you noticed that yogurt has been a little harder to come by? Many on social media have posted that their favorite yogurt has been gone from store shelves for months with little to no explanation.

While much of the focus on groceries in the United States has been on the price of eggs, there have bene other increases and shortages in 2025 that you may only be noticing now.

In the Capital Region of New York we haven't seen such an impact, but many places around the country have said that they've noticed a shortage of Greek yogurt in their local grocery stores.

Yogurt Shortage

While I couldn't find anything on an official shortage, people have been seeing this drop in availability since January of 2025. It appears that the largest shortage was happening in the Southern part of the United States. I was able to find this Instagram post from a cafe in Georgia saying that die to a supply chain issue they had to take a yogurt item off their menu, but as of a couple weeks ago they brought it back. The food we love is slowly starting to become a bit harder to get.

If there is a yogurt shortage, does that mean it could be caused by something else? They say that a dairy shortage, due to low water supply in high volume dairy suppliers like California, is happening. Not to mention the high rate of bird flu affecting farmers across the nation.

Food Crisis

It also looks like we're in the middle of what they're calling a "food crisis" which is seeing low supply of many items like peanut butter, beans, and certain frozen fruits and vegetables.

The main culprit for most of these products not being on your grocery store shelves is due to the supply chain. They say that the wild weather we've been experiencing is directly causing the disruption in the supply chain. It's preventing you from getting those items and it's preventing suppliers from making them. Basically, this is a huge problem that is going to slowly start affecting more and more states.