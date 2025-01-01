Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn of Speed Traps In New York State?

Recently I was heading home from Saratoga Springs, New York when I noticed one vehicle flashing their headlights at me. My first thought was that I didn't have my headlights on but I did. Soon enough I realized the flashes were intended to warn me that a New York State Trooper was up ahead looking for speeders and other possible infractions.

Is warning another driver that a police officer, for example, is ahead legal or illegal in New York State? The act alone can't be illegal right? If you use the Waze app, you know there are constant reports of where a patrol car might be located. Maybe it's the flashing of headlights that's illegal?

Legal or illegal, I suppose the flashing of headlights can indicate several things such as accident ahead, debris in the road or a way to let another motorist know that you are letting them go ahead of you at an intersection. The main use however is to warn of speed traps.

We have all had the experience of cruising down the road, listening to the radio and maybe going a little faster than we should. All of a sudden there it is, a police car idling in a driveway just ready to come after you. Why didn't anyone warn you? Just a little flash of the headlights would have done it. Maybe they thought they'd be breaking the law.

According to TrafficTickets.com, it is not illegal to flash your headlights to warn oncoming traffic that a speed trap is ahead, or for any other reason. An officer may not like that you flashed your headlights but he can't write you a ticket for doing that.

