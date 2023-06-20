Is Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Filming A Show in Upstate New York? Yes!

Do you remember the television show Kitchen Nightmares? The business turnaround program, similar to Bar Rescue and Hotel Impossible, aired on Fox from 2007 until 2014 and starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. With some expertise, a makeover and a bit of yelling, Ramsay attempted to help struggling restaurants get back in business.

Now it appears that Kitchen Nightmares is coming back to television and one future episode is being filmed right now in Upstate New York.

Get our free mobile app

According to Deadline, Kitchen Nightmares is returning to Fox and this time it not only stars Gordon Ramsay but he and Studio Ramsay will produce the show. Episode filming has begun and as a matter of fact Ramsay's crew is currently shooting in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew's Post recently shared photos on their Facebook page showing production crew and vehicles on location in Saugerties, NY. Comments on that thread indicate that the featured restaurant is Love Bites Cafe at 69 Partition Street. Those comments also suggest that Tuesday June 20th could be the final day of shooting.

Google Google loading...

Here's an indication of what this episode might be like based on comments on the Facebook thread.

Didn't see him while we were there. Went to bathroom. Didn't hear any yelling in the kitchen lol. We did send something back because a bowl was badly cracked. The server deliver a bowl of soup with his fingers on the lid. He said the bowl was too hot. I said that's what plates are for. I swear we were being pranked! And how about the cranky hostess who showed us to our seats? - Carolina K.

The Gilded Age Filming Locations, Troy, NY before and after pictures of the buildings, businesses and landmarks that went from Troy, NY in 2022 to Manhattan in the 1800's. All of this in preparation for HBO's See thepictures of the buildings, businesses and landmarks that went from Troy, NY in 2022 to Manhattan in the 1800's. All of this in preparation for HBO's The Gilded Age Season 2.

Albany, NY Filming of "White House Plumbers" Day 1 Photos Woody Harrelson Makes Surprise Visit To Set of "White House Plumbers"