The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) owes New Yorkers millions of dollars. Are you one of the more than 67,000 residents entitled to your share of $62 million? There could be a fat stack of cash waiting for you but the deadline to claim these funds is about to run out.

The potential median refund for New Yorkers is around $757. That is a lot of money, and your share could be even more. Don't leave the cash behind. Here's how to find out how much money you are owed, if any, by the IRS.

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Time is running out to claim $1.2 billion in overall refunds for tax year 2022; taxpayers face an April 15, 2026 deadline. Under the law, taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds. If they do not file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

If you did not your Form 1040 Federal income tax return for the 2022 tax year you could be owed money. Your funds may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2023 and 2024. In addition, any refund for 2022 will be applied to amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or other past due federal debts.

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Current and prior year tax forms, such as the tax year 2022 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR, and instructions are available HERE or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there are ways they can still gather the information they need to file the 2022 tax return. But taxpayers should ensure they have enough time to file before the April deadline for 2022 refunds.

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