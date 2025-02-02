Instagram User Posts Video of a Frozen Lake George That Has Us Wanting a Time Machine

It seems like we're in a period where Lake George isn't as cold as it once was and it has many of us going down memory lane.

Is Lake George Frozen yet? That's the question many in the Capital Region have as we get closer and closer the the 2025 Winter Carnival. it feels like the last few years we've been gipped on all the fun of winter. So far 2025 doesn't look much different.

Much like last year we're experiencing a mild winter once again in Upstate New York. While some lakes are frozen over, many bodies of water that usually are by now are still not as frozen as they have been in years past. Lake George looks like one of them. While there is some ice, it's not like it used to be. We even had one person fall through the ice on Saturday.

When It Was Frozen

According to locals in the comments section of this video, the lake is more than halfway frozen. But according to Google's AI, Lake George isn't on their list of lakes that have frozen over yet here in New York.

Chautauqua Lake : Has 5–7 inches of ice

Honeoye Lake : Has 5 inches of ice in the south end shallows and 4 inches in deeper water

Conesus Lake : Has 5–6 inches of ice at the north end, but gets thinner at depths over 10 feet

Buffalo Boat Harbor: Has 6–7 inches of ice in the inner harbor

Photo: Erin Nudi Photo: Erin Nudi loading...

Even if the Lake doesn't freeze over the 2025 Winter Carnival is a go. As a matter of fact, LakeGeorge.com reports that there have been many years that the lake hasn't frozen including 2012-2013 and some conflicting reports of it not freezing in 2016-2017. In those cases it may have froze partially and made many activities unsafe on the ice.

It has been brutally cold for a couple of weeks, but as the temperatures have been more on the warm side, all we can do is remember back to when it used to be a lot more fun.

Whatever you do, please practice safety on the ice.