Instagram Other Meta Products Currently Down In New York

Thousands of users are reporting issues with various forms of social media that Meta owns including Facebook and Instagram. 

If you're experiencing problems using your Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp accounts you are not alone. There are reported outages around New York Sate and beyond.

As of 1:00 pm Eastern it appears the reports are rolling in from frustrated users from all around. X seems to be the go to source for this where many people have posted to see if they're the only ones experiencing problems.

Down Detector reports that 60,000 users have reported having issues with Instagram. As of right now we are having trouble getting both the mobile versions of Facebook and Instagram to load correctly. The Desktop versions also appear to be having issues as well.

This is an ongoing issue and we will update this story as we learn more.

