How Many States Can Fit Inside Of New York State?

How big is New York and which states could fit inside of it? That's a question that's as old as time itself. Or at least as old as the United States.

New York State is a pretty big place. Not only is the state itself large, but the population of New York City alone is enough to dwarf some of our neighboring states in the Northeast.

A wise man once said "there are no silly questions." That man was my college sociology professor whose name is currently escaping me, but I do recall him being very wise. So my silly question today happens to be, exactly how many states could fit inside of New York State?

I'm not talking population I am talking sheer size of the states and if we could pick them up like a puzzle and actually fit them in the borders of our state.

I don't know if there's an actual answer for that other than just using a child's diagram and seeing what you can shove in there, but there are some real deal numbers you can use to see how big of a state New York is.

When it comes to size, New York doesn't even crack the top 25. We come in at 27 our of 50 for size. Not that size matters. The biggest states in our country are Alaska, Texas, and California.

According to this 2016 article, New York City is large enough to fit the populations of Vermont, Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and West Virginia. That's pretty impressive.

What about other countries?

I did find this silly blog post that says that there are a number of foreign countries that can fit inside of New York. For example, North Korea, South Korea, Guatemala, Portugal, and a bunch of others could fit based on square miles alone. As far as them fitting like puzzle pieces, that's not too likely.