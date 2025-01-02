How Many 7-Eleven Locations Are Left in Upstate New York?

With the news that 7-Eleven will be closing many locations around the country, how many are left here in Upstate New York?

There are a lot of convenience stores in Upstate New York to choose from, so it's not shocking that some of them may end up closing up shop. This appears to be the case for 7-Eleven locations around the country.

Many in the Capital Region are likely more loyal to Stewart's or Cumberland Farms these days but there will always be a special place in my heart for 7-Eleven and those delicious slurpees they serve.

The news about 7-Eleven closing broke back in October, and they're slated to shutdown over 400 underperforming shops. While an official list of which stores are closing wasn't released, they have 13,000 across the United States and it's all revenue based closings.

Of those 13,000 locations how many do we have around Upstate New York? It looks like there are six in total, and a couple right across both the Massachusetts and Vermont borders.

The Capital Region has the most of those locations with four. There are locations in Albany, Latham and Saratoga Springs. There's another location out near Utica, and I am lumping that in but I know it's technically Central New York.

Central and Western New York have many more locations than the Capital Region.

With almost 450 stores getting shutdown you have to wonder if some of these New York locations will be on the list. As of right now there is also no official closing date for any of those locations.