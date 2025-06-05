For Sale; This Historic Lighthouse In Long Island Sound Could Be Yours
You can own this lighthouse! If you've ever wanted bragging rights on your property I would say it is going to be difficult for someone to top owning a lighthouse. This one, sitting in Long Island Sound, is about to be offered in an online auction.
The United States General Services Administration (GSA) is offering Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Fairfield County, Connecticut for purchase by online auction. Let's take a look at your next property.
The Penfield Reef Lighthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 12, 1990, was built in 1874. Located in Bridgeport's Black Rock Harbor this property is accessible only by boat. If you were to purchase this lighthouse you would own a 51-foot octagonal light tower atop a two-story keeper's quarters.
Penfield Reef Lighthouse is currently listed by Giselle Rubiera for GSA and is an active Federal Aid to Navigation (ATON) with red flashing lights for both emergency and primary use, and fog horns that have a range of one nautical mile.
According to the USGSA, lighthouses across the country are offered to the public each year, in part, to deliver value and savings in federal real estate for taxpayers. To protect the history and heritage of lighthouses, Congress passed the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act. That's where you come in.
Listed as "coming soon", Penfield Reef Lighthouse will become available via online auction. At the close of the auction, the high bid will be considered for acceptance by the Government. For more details on the Penfield Reef Lighthouse auction click HERE.
