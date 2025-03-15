Here’s Where You Can Get Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer in the Capital Region

If you were looking to get a case of Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer this is where you can find it in Upstate New York!

Love him or hate him Hulk Hogan is promoting his beer all around the country. Not only can you get it at WWE events, but it is popping up at beverage centers all over New York State.

After his big promotional tour of New York a couple of weeks ago it had many Hogan fans searching for the beer in our area. It didn't look like many places were carrying it without a Hogan appearance attached to it, but not it looks like one Capital Region beverage center has what you've been seeking.

Waterford Beverage

Earlier this week Waterford Beverage, formally Beer Belly Bob's, announced that they have the Hulkster's beer for sale at their location.

Its FINALLY here! #RealAmericanBeer just got another delivery today! Come get it while it lasts Brother!!

They also said in the post that maybe they would be able to get him to come to Albany for an appearance.

Hopefully if they do get Hulk Hogan to come by it goes better than the ones that happened around the Hudson Valley. Those meet and greets left many people feeling disappointed after meeting the iconic wrestler. One fan even went off on Hogan on social media for not living up to his expectations.

We're not sure where else Hogan's beer is going to pop up, but you can use the beer finder on his website to track it. Right now not even Waterford Beverage is coming up as a location so we're not sure how accurate it actually is.