There are a lot of hidden unique attractions around New York State, but this one might be one of the coolest you'll find.

Explore enough of where you live and you might find something that is pretty extraordinary. New York is full of marvels for you to explore. Historic buildings and architecture in almost every major city you can think of. Not to mention the breathtaking views you can get all around Upstate New York, and you can really say that we live in a beautiful state.

One of the best things is finding something unexpected, but that has been there for a long time. That's the case with the double arch bridge that can be found in Ossining, NY. It spans over the Sing Sing Kill.

Double Arch Bridge

According to Atlas Obscura, the first bridge was built in 1842 across the kill.

What makes this bridge particularly spectacular is that, in the early 1860s, the village constructed another stone bridge for Broadway that also spans the Sing Sing Kill, but crosses diagonally beneath the aqueduct bridge.

The above Instagram video tells you exactly where you can find this bridge in Westchester County. It is easily one of the coolest things in New York, but we won't be calling it Upstate.

The exact address:

199-97 Broadway

Ossining, New York, 10562

United States

New York is full of some pretty incredible marvels. This just goes to show you that when you aren't afraid to go off the path a little bit, your views could be pretty great. Don't be afraid to to explore.