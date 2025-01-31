Here’s How Much it Will Cost To Attend the 2025 Belmont Stakes in Saratoga

If you were looking forward to the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga in 2025 here's how much it will cost you.

The new home for the Belmont Stakes is Saratoga Race Course and it was a wild success for both NYRA and the City of Saratoga Springs in 2024. It will be back in 2025 and will be run on June 7th this year. The entire racing festival will take place over several days in Saratoga from June 4-8, 2025.

Tickets for this year's Belmont Stakes may be a little tougher to come by as they say they were "overwhelmed" by demand in 2024. They officially go on sale to the public on February 13, 2025 at 10am. There will be presale opportunities for fans and those will take place between January 28-31.

The cost to get in? $75 for general admission.

Fans will be selected at random and directed to select ticket preferences based on available inventory. Entering the pre-sale drawing does not guarantee an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public on-sale, nor does it preclude fans from participating n the February 13 general public on-sale for tickets and hospitality to the Belmont Stakes and Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. "General admission tickets for Belmont Stakes Day will be available for $75 for adults and $20 for children ages 4 to 12.

While the day of the Belmont Stakes is going to be $75, other festival days will be $10 except for Friday when admission will be $30. Over all it looks like a price increase of $10 over last year's Belmont which cost $64 and change for general admission.

All the information on when you can get tickets and how you can get them can be found on the NYRA website.