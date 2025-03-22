Here Are 10 Surprising Items New York Goodwill Will Not Accept In 2025

Spring officially arrived at 5:01am on Thursday March 20th! As we wait for the temperatures to warm just a bit more, this is a great time to do some "Spring Cleaning".

Before you attempt to make your donations to Goodwill, there are a few things you should know. Goodwill will accept musical instruments, computers and even your car but there are several items they won't take. Here are 10 Items Goodwill New York Will Not Accept.

Get our free mobile app

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Steph Wilson on Unsplash loading...

MAGAZINES - No magazines or old newspapers.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Obi - @pixel9propics on Unsplash loading...

AUTO PARTS - Goodwill will not accept tires and auto parts.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Naveen Saxena on Unsplash loading...

HELMETS - Goodwill New York will not accept motorcycle or bicycle helmets.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Dieter K on Unsplash loading...

BEDS - No beds and mattresses, including bed frames and futons.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Zachary Keimig on Unsplash loading...

APPLIANCES - Goodwill New York will not accept any large appliances.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Igor bispo on Unsplash loading...

WEAPONS - Goodwill New York will not accept any weapons or explosives.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash loading...

FURNITURE - Goodwill New York will not accept soiled or broken furniture.

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Jason Anderson on Unsplash loading...

LARGE HOME FIXTURES - Ceiling fans, faucets, lighting fixtures.

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash loading...

GAS POWERED EQUIPMENT - No gas powered equipment such as oven, grills and BBQs

518 News, Goodwill New York, items Goodwill will not accept Photo by Tommaso Pecchioli on Unsplash loading...

STROLLERS/CAR SEATS - No playpens, highchairs, bassinets, cribs.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz