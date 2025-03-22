Here Are 10 Surprising Items New York Goodwill Will Not Accept In 2025

Photo by Tommaso Pecchioli on Unsplash

Spring officially arrived at 5:01am on Thursday March 20th! As we wait for the temperatures to warm just a bit more, this is a great time to do some "Spring Cleaning".

Before you attempt to make your donations to Goodwill, there are a few things you should know. Goodwill will accept musical instruments, computers and even your car but there are several items they won't take. Here are 10 Items Goodwill New York Will Not Accept 

Photo by Steph Wilson on Unsplash
MAGAZINES - No magazines or old newspapers.

Photo by Obi - @pixel9propics on Unsplash
AUTO PARTS - Goodwill will not accept tires and auto parts.

Photo by Naveen Saxena on Unsplash
HELMETS - Goodwill New York will not accept motorcycle or bicycle helmets.

Photo by Dieter K on Unsplash
BEDS - No beds and mattresses, including bed frames and futons.

Photo by Zachary Keimig on Unsplash
APPLIANCES - Goodwill New York will not accept any large appliances.

Photo by Igor bispo on Unsplash
WEAPONS - Goodwill New York will not accept any weapons or explosives.

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash
FURNITURE - Goodwill New York will not accept soiled or broken furniture.

Photo by Jason Anderson on Unsplash
LARGE HOME FIXTURES - Ceiling fans, faucets, lighting fixtures. 

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash
GAS POWERED EQUIPMENT - No gas powered equipment such as oven, grills and BBQs

Photo by Tommaso Pecchioli on Unsplash
STROLLERS/CAR SEATS -  No playpens, highchairs, bassinets, cribs.  

