During this year's Halloween weekend, New York State Police launched a 3-day Halloween traffic safety initiative from Friday October 30th through Sunday November 1st. This initiative saw a total of 7,798 tickets issued statewide.

Which region of New York do you think received the most traffic tickets during this period. This includes speeding tickets, DWI, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, and Move Over violations. Western New York, downstate, Capital Region? Let's take a look.

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During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed impaired and distracted drivers.

In total, troopers arrested 243 people for DWI and investigated 694 crashes, including two fatal crashes. As part of the enforcement, Troopers targeted underage drinking, speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash Police car with flashing lights on city street

Imagine getting pulled over and trying to claim your innocence while wearing a clown costume. It total there were 2,778 speeding tickets, 178 distracted driving tickets, 304 seat belt violations, and 152 Move Over Law violations, but which region was ticketed most?

Read more: Fort Ann Man Arrested After Wild Ride Through the Capital Region

Photo by Martin Podsiad on Unsplash Police cars with flashing red and blue lights on a dark residential street

Here are the regions of New York with the most total traffic violations during the 2026 Halloween crackdown:

Finger Lakes - 757 Eastern Hudson Valley - 747 Central New York - 728 Western Hudson Valley - 714 Southern Tier - 672 Long Island - 654 Capital Region - 641 Western New York - 602 North Country - 559 New York City - 149

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