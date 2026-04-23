Are you itching for fall weather and spooky vibes? Some people are and they aren't willing to wait any longer. That's why you're seeing so many of these "halfway to Halloween" posts from places. Even Home Depot got in on the action when they teased some of the new products that are available for Halloween 2026.

As a Halloween lover, I am all about people getting spooky whenever the mood strikes. While I found some of these new Halloween decorations to be cool, I didn't rush out to buy them. I do have a little bit of patience.

With over 2,000 likes on that post I'd say that there are people out there that are anxiously awaiting it for it to be "spooky season."

Read More: Maitlynn’s “Halloweenie” Playlist: The Halloween Soundtrack

We're in April right now and as we know many of the stores will start to have Halloween merchandise out once the summer hits. It seems to be the rule of thumb that they roll it out after the Fourth of July. We will likely see places like At Home, Michael's and Home Goods put Halloween on display around that time.

Spirit Halloween is a place that people cannot wait to open for the season. While we see so many engaged in the halfway to Halloween mentality, Spirt stores are most likely not going to open until early to mid-August. I would say that's a decent amount of time to be open. Once Halloween is here they vanish just as quickly as they appear. Kind of like a ghost when you think about it.