BREAKING: Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Big Money Coming To Many New Yorkers

Many New Yorkers could soon see more money coming to them from the state with this program expansion.

Let's face it, times are tough for New York families. Many are living paycheck to paycheck and finding trouble making ends meet. Today, January 6, 2025 the governor announced a major way that many families will see some additional aid from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul has been making strides to make New York more affordable and this most recent announcement from her team is going to help families with young children across New York State.

The big announcement is that they are expanding the child tax credit program and offering up to $1,000 per child in New York now.

This expansion of the program would take the the $330 per child and increase that by more that 50% for most families in the state. This new rule would give families $1,000 per child 4 and under and than $500 per child between ages 4 and 16-years-old.

All of this comes on the heels of many other things that the Governor has done to help make life more affordable in New York. That would include an increase in minimum wage and up to 20 weeks of paid paternal leave in New York.

The governor has also proposed an inflation refund check for New York families that would help with the rising price of groceries and other expenses that people need on a day-to-day basis. Those refund check could deliver $500 to New Yorkers, which could really help out in a big way for those who are struggling.