As you travel across the country you'll find many places that we don't have the pleasure of going to in Upstate New York. Or really anywhere in New York for that matter. I'm not sure where my obsession with regional gas stations started, but I have to imagine I can blame Stewart's for this.

Once you get away from the Capital Region you won't find a Stewart's. Therefore you must find where to locals go. On me most recent road trip I found quite a few amazing spots to stop at during your travels. These particular places aren't just good for gassing up your car but also yourself with the food that they offer.

In no particular order here are the best places I stopped from New York to Texas.

Best gas stations across the country

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Obviously the number one pick for everyone is going to be Buc-ee's. There is not another gas station like it anywhere. There is nothing comparable to Buc-ee's. It totally stands on its own. The likelihood of New York getting one of these anytime soon isn't looking so great, but they are continuing to expand in our direction. Perhaps there is hope.

Read More: Buc-ee's Expanding East and North, What About New York? |

While Buc-ee's is amazing there are three other gas stations that I really looked forward to stopping at along the way.

Wawa

This is a New Jersey and Pennsylvania place, though they are in some other east coast states like Maryland. I'm just not sure how available they are there. They make great food to order and it's not just typical gas station fare. There is a big reason why folks are obsessed with this place. Their coffee is amazing, too. I had one that was flavored like banana nut bread. It was fantastic.

Sheetz

I know I've talked about Sheetz before. If there was a gas station along this journey that I think could end up in New York it might be this one. Again, food made to order and a large selection of snacks and coffees. The biggest win for me is their $1 hot dogs. No one is offering a $1 hot dog. Please bring this location closer to me.

Weigel's

This was my first stop at this particular gas station which is based in Tennessee. They blew me away with the clean bathrooms, great food options, and incredibly friendly service. I got an early breakfast here and it was biscuits with ham and eggs and it was so good. I hope to find another one of these at some point in my life.

I am going to giver an honorable mention to Love's. They are great places to stop and use the bathroom and grab a coffee, but their food options are rather weak compared to the other places along the way.