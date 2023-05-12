Former New York Home of Taylor Swift Now Available To Rent! Got $45K?

There is no bigger musical artist on the planet right now than Taylor Swift. This weekend her Eras Tour takes over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The weekend of May 19th, 20th and 21st Taylor sold out Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts where current resale tickets on Stub Hub range from $1282 - $7045 per ticket.

If you have $45,000 to spare each month maybe you'd like to rent Taylor Swift's former Manhattan home in the West Village. The real estate listing states "Yes, this is the house that the song 'Cornelia Street' built. Famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift". Let's take a look at 23 Cornelia Street.

Get our free mobile app

Taylor Swift fans, known as 'Swifties', are well aware that the song 'Cornelia Street', from the album 'Lover', was written about events that took place on that street, in that 5,500 square foot townhouse and even on the roof.

It appears that Taylor Swift called this place home for approximately 1 year. In that time, according to Vulture, Swift fell in love with the place. The owner of the home, David Aldea, said Taylor's initial reaction to seeing the townhouse was 'Oooh, it's so crafty".

realtor.com realtor.com loading...

Let's take a tour and see where Taylor Swift started creating the song "King of My Heart", as seen in the video below. The roof of 23 Cornelia Street is even referenced in the song from the Reputation album.

Is this the end of all the endings? / My broken bones are mending / With all these nights we're spending / Up on the roof with a school girl crush - Taylor Swift

Rent Taylor Swift's Former New York Home Rent the West Village townhouse that superstar Taylor Swift once called home and was the inspiration for the songs 'Cornelia Street' and 'King of My Heart'. Currently listed by Jennifer Rahilly for Corcoran

Look Back at Taylor Swift's Iconic 'Speak Now' World Tour Outfits One thing you can always count on with Taylor Swift is a theme. She's the queen of reinvention, as evident throughout her 10 studio albums. Each offering is a treasured chapter in the singer's storied career — an era, if you will — from the lyrics she wrote, all the way down to the outfits she has worn onstage in touring those albums.

Swift's 2023 Eras Tour has found fans dressing up like their favorite eras, and the looks those albums brought out. Let's take a look at the iconic outfits Swift wore on her Speak Now World Tour.