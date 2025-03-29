Fans know that if you choose to sit in the bleachers at Yankee Stadium anything is possible, including a potential fight.

Baseball season is officially back and we're a few games into the 2025 season. The New York Yankees are hoping to go just a little bit further this season and capture their 28th World Series championship. They fell short in 2024 to the Dodgers, but let's try to forget about that.

The "chase for 28" is a long road for fans and with over 150 something games left in the season it is still very young. They has not stopped anyone from making a first impression and one fan got more than he bargained for in the bleachers on opening day.

Fight!

Not quite sure when this fight happened to take place, but it's never a good sign when two fans of the same team start coming to blows. I am sure that this all came to be because these two had a few too many drinks and someone said something insulting. Personally I would have called the guy out for wearing a Ralph Lauren hoodie to the game.

The Yankees did end up winning on opening day, so it wasn't a total loss. I am actually shocked that the baseball fan in the Mets Soto jersey didn't end up getting into some sort of altercation in the video. But then again, maybe they all just felt bad for him because that deal is going to come back to bite the Mets in the long run.