Spring has finally arrived in Upstate New York. While it might be a little windy and rainy that's pretty normal for this time of year. It's just nice to finally see the temperatures going up instead of down.

Now that we've got some nice warm weather again we're also starting to see a bit more nature, and we all anxiously await the tress to start blooming with bright green leaves again. It's a magical time to be alive, and not just for us. For our wild animal friends, too.

Birds are back

Many animals are starting to come back out and that would include certain types of birds that have been trying to stay warm for the winter. I know that I will start putting my bird feeders back out now that the threat of serious snow seems to be in the rearview mirror for many of us, but did you know that there are certain items that you should never be feeding birds?

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While you might be tempted to give the birds certain types of seed or breads there are some you need to stay away from.

Do not feed the birds

Seeds - high in fat and are as bad for birds as fast food is to humans

Fruit pits and seeds - some of these types are high in cyanide like apples, cherries, peaches and plums. The fruit itself is fine, but those portions are not.

Onions

Garlic

Chocolate

All of the above are toxic to birds, and other pets as well. You can learn more about healthy foods for both wild birds and pet birds from Pet Md.

You should also be sure to check with the places you visit about their policies on feeding the animals. I go to The Crossings in Colonie a lot and they have strict rules about not feeding the waterfowl at all. Don't toss your bread to them.

As a matter of fact you should not feed bird to bread at all. According to the blog I found from Backyard Naturalist, bread and crackers are horrible for wild birds because it fills them and gives them no nutrients that they need.

Basically, bird seed exists for a reason. Just give them that and it should be all good.