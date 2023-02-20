Famous Celebrity Spotted at Upstate NY Ski Resort, Why Was He Bartending?

What would you say to a celebrity that you just happened to run into? In this case you might say CHEERS!

It is not unusual to run into a celebrity here in New York State. Many famous actors, actresses, athletes, musicians and more live in the Empire State and even more work here. At the same time it would be pretty surreal to cross paths with someone you have seen on television, as an example, for nearly 40 years.

The television character Frasier Crane first appeared on the television show Cheers in 1984. For 9 seasons Crane, played by actor Kelsey Grammer, was a regular at the fictitious Boston bar but this weekend you might have thought he switched roles from patron to bartender.

Kelsey Grammer was spotted in the Catskills at the Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort and, this weekend, he was pouring drinks for adults at Discovery Lodge. Comments on the ski resorts Facebook page suggest Grammer was there to promote his beer brand Faith American Brewing Company.

Faith American Brewing Company, LLC was founded in 2015 as the first step toward a dream that is decades old. Having visited the Catskills as a boy and spent some of my most precious days here, I always suspected I would have a future with these mountains. It is our hope that Faith will create and sell beautiful beers of all varieties. May fortune smile on this venture and the good people of our town, these mountains and our blessed nation. Free of shame and without apology, we thank God for the abundance in our lives and for this opportunity. - Kelsey Grammer

